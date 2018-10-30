Alzheimer’s Association Upper Shore Dementia Caregivers Conference November 13

by

The Alzheimer’s Association Upper Shore Dementia Caregivers Conference on Tuesday, November 13 in Chestertown, Md., will provide information and resources to families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Healthcare professionals that work with a geriatric population are also encouraged to attend.

The half-day event—from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.—will be held at Herron Point of Chestertown, 501 E. Campus Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Topics include how to distinguish between a senior moment and an early sign of cognitive impairment; ways to communicate throughout the stages of Alzheimer’s disease and when to consider in-home care. “The focus of the conference is to address the challenges that caregivers face throughout the progression of the disease,” says Education Coordinator Cynthia Prud’homme. “We want people who are affected by the disease to know that the Alzheimer’s Association is here to provide support.” The 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) is available day or night in more than 200 languages.

