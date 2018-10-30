Free Veteran’s Day Concert at the Garfield

by

On November 9th, join the Chester Chamber Singers for a FREE concert honoring our local Veterans at the Garfield Center for the Arts at 7pm. Also featured during the evening will be the short documentary film, Stories in Service, a project created through the collaboration of Tess Hogans, the Garfield Center and the Kent County News.

The Chester Chamber Singers is an auditioned chamber choir, which meets on Mondays prior to the rehearsals of the full Chester River Chorale. Under the direction of Chorale Artistic Director Douglas D. Cox, and with Chorale Accompanist Sammy Marshall, these 20-24 singers learn demanding repertoire. CCS generally performs a set at each holiday and spring Chorale concert, as well as performing during the annual Chestertown Tea Party. The Chester Chamber Singers will be presenting a set of WWI era songs on November 9th. Chester Chamber Singers are:

Soprano- Heidi Butler, Edey Cross, Bonnie Keating, Caitlin Patton, Steffi Ricketts, Michelle Sensenig

Alto-Helen Clark, Margaret Hitzges, Julie Lawrence, Mary McCoy, Andrea Neiman

Tenor-MG Brosius, Linda Finnan, Tim Fisher, Jim Moseman, Sue Schauber

Bass-Bill Barron, Steve Cades, Doug Hamilton, Chuck Miller, Mark Wiening

Stories in Service was a project by Tess Hogans, created to accompany her 2017 direction of the play Mister Roberts at the Garfield. Hogans partnered with the Kent County News to assist in the massive undertaking of interviewing and photographing over 70 local Veterans. The collection of photos and interviews will be on display at the Garfield during the November 9th concert, and a video featuring the stories shared in the voices of the Veterans themselves will play before the Chamber Singers begin.

To reserve your seat please contact the box office at 410-810-2060 or email boxoffice@garfieldcenter.org. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.