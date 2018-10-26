ShoreRivers Presents 9th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival

by

ShoreRivers is pleased to host its 9th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Friday, November 16, 2018. The festival showcases communities and individuals engaging with issues surrounding their environment. This year the festival will be comprised of eight films highlighting the beauty of our Earth and the work many communities are doing to protect it.

The event will begin with a pre-movie cocktail party at 5:00 pm at the Tidewater Inn, where premier ticketholders will enjoy delicious appetizers, a full open bar, exclusive silent auction items, and an opportunity to donate to the ShoreRivers “Oysters for Education” program. Premier ticketholders also receive reserved seating for the film presentation.

The event continues at the newly renovated Avalon Theatre for the film portion, which begins promptly at 7:00 pm. Film-only ticketholders will enjoy open beer and wine bars, captivating short films, and an evening with friends.

Film festival schedule:

Cocktail Party – 5:00 pm Tidewater Inn

101 East Dover Street

Easton, MD 21601

Film Program – 7:30 pm Avalon Theatre (doors open at 7:00)

40 East Dover Street

Easton, MD 21601

The film festival Title Sponsor is BB&T, along with other community supporters and film sponsors. A full listing is available on the ShoreRivers website, shorerivers.org.

Information and tickets are available on the Events page of the ShoreRivers website, shorerivers.org. For more information, please contact Julia Erbe at jerbe@shorerivers.org or 443-385-0511.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.