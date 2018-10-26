by

The 2nd Annual Mid-Shore STEM Festival will be held on Saturday, November 10th at the Eastern Shore Higher Education Center, on the Chesapeake College campus in Wye Mills. The event will be held rain or shine from 10 am – 2 pm and is free and open to the public.

The Mid-Shore STEM Festival is being hosted by the University of Maryland Extension 4-H Program and is focused on providing hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math learning for youth of all ages and their families. Activities will include: interactive displays and stations, tours, and demonstrations. Youth can learn about forensic science, recycling and environmental topics, entomology, wildlife ecology, art, electricity and circuits, insects, GIS/computer mapping, and much more. Also, there will be tours of Chesapeake College including an experience with some of the health care simulation technologies and equipment.This is a great event to make career connections and learn about the future of science and science related careers and opportunities.

New features for 2018 include STEM activities for younger audiences (pre-school and early elementary age) provided by the early childhood education department from 10-12 and demonstrations from the Mason Dixon Search Dogs, Inc. (time TBD).

Bring your kids to participate during the Maryland Science Festival here on the mid-shore on November 10th for a fun science-filled day! We will have lunch and refreshments for sale. Remember, the event is FREE and open to all!

For more information, please contact Navonne Owen, UME Caroline County 4-H, at nowen@umd.edu or (410) 479-4030. This is an equal opportunity and equal access program.