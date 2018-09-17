4-H Coming Events for October

by

Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661. The University of Maryland, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources programs are open to all and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.

October 2018

3-14 Tractor Supply (TSC) 4-H Clover Campaign

5 DEADLINE: Senior Portfolios Due to Kent 4-H Office for youth interested in National 4-H

Conference Trip

6 Kent 4-H Clover Kids Program, 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Topic: Corn including making Tortillas!

AGNR Open House, Central MD Research & Education Center (CMREC)

7 – 13 National 4-H Week!

8 Columbus Day Holiday ~ Extension Office Closed

15 DEADLINE: National 4-H Conference Portfolios due to MD State 4-H Office

UME 4-H Online Volunteer Training Webinar, 6:30 – 8:30 pm. must register in Kent Office one week prior.

17 4-H Toy Drive 1st Planning Mtg. 6:00 – 7:00 pm, Ext. Office

Jr. Leadership Council (JLC) Mtg., rescheduled from 9/10, 7:00 pm, Ext. Office immediately

following Toy Drive

18 Ag Center Board of Directors Meeting, 7:00 pm, Ext. Office

21 4-H Horseman’s Party

27 Kent 4-H Clover Kids Program, 9:00 – 11:00 am, Location TBD. Topic: Pumpkins, Gourds and Squashes!

State 4-H Shotgun Match, Prince George’s Trap & Skeet Club, All Day. Good Luck Kent 4-Hers!

28 MD 4-H Dog Bowl Contest, College Park

KENT COUNTY 4-H CLUB MEETING DATES

Bits and Bridles Horse Club – Meets 1st Monday business meeting: Feb., Apr., June, Aug., Oct., Dec. Activity on all other months 6:00pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church.

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – Meets 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent County Gun Club, 4th Sunday, Noon, Sudlersville Skeet Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2pm, Cypress Creek Archery, Millington, Summer: Kent Ag Center, Rifle, 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4pm, Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester. Business meeting held the 1st Wednesday of every month, 6:30pm, Kent Co. Public Works Complex

Junior Dairy Associates – Meets3rd Friday monthly, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Clover Calf – Meets 2nd Wednesday, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales – 4th Monday monthly, 6:30pm, Greenscapes Land Care, Kennedyville

Kent Puppy Pals 4-H Dog Club – Practice 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, 6:30pm, winter: Radcliffe Creek School, summer: Running W Kennels, Worton. Monthly business meeting, 2nd Tuesday, Running W Kennels, 6:30pm

