Talisman Golfers Raise Funds for Heroes

by

Golfers met at the Eisenhower golf course on September 11th to commemorate the heroic deeds of the first responders on that day 17 years ago and our wounded vets who are fighting for us everyday.

This is the first time that the golf tourney, the “Rider Cup,” sponsored by Talisman Therapeutic Riding, Inc. in Grasonville was held on the Western Shore. This year’s location did not dissuade the Eastern Shore golfers from participating but it did, in fact, make it more convenient for the organization’s Western Shore supporters to play.

Following a lunch provided by Pasta and Murphy Ameriprise, the golfers teed off at 1:00 PM and began the competition for longest drive, closest to the tee, low net, …… The day concluded with dinner and prizes.

Talisman Therapeutic Riding is the only year round PATH certified therapeutic riding facility on the Eastern Shore. After beginning with one horse and 2 riders in 2011, the organization’s instructors and therapists now provide more than 3500 lessons a year to veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and children and adults with physical, emotional, and cognitive needs.