Kent School Adds Fall Fest to Osprey Triathlon

by

Each year Kent School hosts the Osprey Triathlon, a race featuring a seven-mile bike ride, a two-mile kayak and a three-mile run. The 2018 race will be held on Saturday, September 29 on and around the Kent School campus. This year immediately following the race, Kent School will host a Family Fall Fest with games, live music, activities and food. The Fall Fest is open to the public and families are encouraged to attend whether or not they are competing in the triathlon. Admission is free and most activities cost just $1.00. Kent School is located at 6788 Wilkins Lane in Chestertown.

The Osprey Triathlon is in its sixth year and draws racers from throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Racers may compete as individuals or as two- or three-person relay teams. Prizes will be awarded in a variety of age groups. The course will cover mixed surfaces including pavement, gravel paths and some grassy areas. The race will start and finish on the Kent School campus. The Osprey Triathlon is open to racers aged 9 and over. Racers between the ages of 9 and 12 must be part of a relay team with at least one team member over 16 years of age. For those racers without a kayak, a limited number will be available for rent. Advance registration is required to reserve a kayak. Race registration may be found online by visiting www.kentschool.orgpage/giving/osprey-triathlon. The race begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and will be held rain or shine

The Fall Fest is a new addition to the events of the day. Games and activities will include a petting zoo, a dunking booth, ladder golf, fish ping pong and much more. Musician, Terrick Denny will be performing live music. With food trucks and other refreshments on site, Kent School’s Fall Fest will have something for everyone. The Fall Fest will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and will be held rain or shine.

Jen Matthews ’01, Director of Development and Alumni Relations and coordinator for these events said, “The Osprey Triathlon has grown over the years with the number registrations closing in on our 200 racer capacity. This year, with the addition of the Fall Fest, we expect our campus to be brimming with people, energy and activity.” Matthews continued, “A lot of volunteer work goes into planning and preparing for these events. I would like to thank members of our PTF (Parents, Teachers and Friends) for their support as well as our sponsors, especially our lead sponsors Baird Wealth Management, Gunther McClary Real Estate, RealTerm, David A. Bramble, Inc., FAM&M and Peoples Bank.

For more information on the Osprey Triathlon and Fall fest, contact Jen Matthews ’01 at jmatthews@kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 Ext. 350. Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown serves boys and girls from Preschool through Grade 8. Visit www.kentschool.org for more information.

Kent School is located at 6788 Wilkins Lane in historic Chestertown. For more information call 410-778-4100 ext. 110 or visit www.kentschool.org. Kent School serves children from Preschool through Grade Eight on its scenic campus on the bank of the Chester River.