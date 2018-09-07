NAACP Kent Branch to Host Ben Jealous September 29

by

The Kent Branch of the NAACP is proud to announce that Ben Jealous, former CEO of the national NAACP and Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor, will be the guest speaker at its annual Scholarship Banquet. The theme of this year’s banquet is “Rooted in the Past, Growing into the Future.” The banquet raises funds for scholarships for minority students who are pursuing higher education; two scholarships will be awarded during this event.

The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $40 per adult, $15 per child under age 15, and must be purchased in advance – no tickets will be sold at the door. For tickets contact the NAACP Kent Branch: kentnaacp7021@yahoo.com.