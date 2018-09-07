Sumner Hall Offers ‘Seventeen Men” with First Friday Kickoff

Sumner Hall is pleased to announce the official opening of the exhibition, Seventeen Men on Friday, September 7th at 7:00 pm. The public is invited to meet artist and genealogy enthusiast, Shayne Davidson who will speak about the story of Seventeen Men at 7:30 pm.
After she examined a locket-sized photo album of seventeen soldiers of the 25th Regiment, Company G of the USCT (United States Colored Troops), Shayne felt compelled to learn more about these individuals. She scoured countless documents – including census records, certificates of birth marriage and death – to construct family histories of the men; she then created life-sized colored portraits of each.
The exhibition will be installed at Sumner Hall through October 2018. In addition to regular museum hours, 11 am – 2 pm each Saturday, you may arrange to visit at other times by appointment. Contact info@sumnerhall.org for more information.
