Mid-Shore Goes Purple: Talbot Takes to the Streets

In some cases, the images of a community coming together on a particular cause are more powerful than words. And that was the case last night as Talbot Goes Purple kicked off a month of programing at the Talbot County Courthouse with a walk on the streets of Easton.
The Spy was there to capture these moving scenes.
This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information on Talbot Goes Purple please go here
