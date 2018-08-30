Save the Date: Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s Party to Preserve Set for October 27

by

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) has announced that its annual gala, Party to Preserve, will be held on Saturday, October 27th from 4pm to 7pm at Chateau Bu-De Vineyard & Winery, Bohemia Manor Farm. Located on the Bohemia River in Chesapeake City, the 440-acre farm is truly one of the most beautiful spots in Cecil County with simultaneous water and vineyard views. Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.eslc.org or by calling ESLC directly at 410.690.4603, ext. 0.

Keeping with tradition, the event will be held on an Eastern Shore property in one of six counties (Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot) that has also been (at least partially) preserved under a conservation easement. Of interest to history buffs, the farm is also the historic property of Bohemian explorer, merchant, and cartographer Augustine Herrman, who hundreds of years ago produced a map of the Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Bay in exchange for permission to establish the plantation. The remains of his original structure still stands in close proximity to the winery.

ESLC will also be celebrating and educating attendees about its newest initiative during the event. A Delmarva Oasis is the Conservancy’s most comprehensive initiative in its 28-year existence with a goal of protecting 50% of the Delmarva Peninsula by 2030. The proposal, which seeks to include the support and partnership of multiple conservation-based organizations and the local governments of three states, is a beginning of a discussion about the end game for conservation.

Party to Preserve ticket sales are already underway and selling steadily. Guests will enjoy sunset views over the Bohemia River and groove to the “straight-ahead, uncompromising cocktail music” of the Van Williamson Trio. Of course, the wine will be plentiful as will the delicious, locally sourced cuisine. ESLC will have shuttle service available for guests with pickup and drop-off in Easton and Chestertown.

Event sponsorships opportunities are still available. Please contact ESLC’s Manager of Outreach & Engagement, Julia Babbitt Williams, at jbabbitt@eslc.org or 410.690.4603 x171.