Delmarva Review Feature Photographer Jay Fleming’s Work on 11th Edition Cover

Photographer Jay Fleming’s color image “Sharps Island Light,” the leaning icon of Chesapeake Bay lighthouses, has been selected for the cover of the eleventh annual Delmarva Review, to be published in November.

“We’re pleased to select a cover photograph from the substantial work of regional artists,” said Wilson Wyatt, executive editor of the review. “Jay’s striking images tell us stories visually through his unique artistic style. The iron strength of ‘Sharps Island Light,’ rising 35 feet above the Chesapeake, compliments a folio of compelling prose and poetry that will last beyond our lifetimes.”

Fleming, 31, is a professional fine art photographer who learned his craft from two powerful sources, his dogged self-persistence and the tutelage of his photographer father, Kevin Fleming, another highly skilled professional artist and former National Geographic photographer.

With a studio in Annapolis, Jay Fleming’s images have been featured in many magazines and exhibited in fine art galleries throughout the Chesapeake region. His first book of photography, Working the Water, was published in 2016. A second book, Island Life, is scheduled for 2020. He graduated from St. Mary’s College majoring in economics.

The eleventh edition of Delmarva Review will contain new fiction, poetry, and nonfiction from over forty authors in the United States and several other countries. About half are from the Chesapeake and Delmarva region.

Delmarva Review is a nonprofit literary journal published in print and e-book editions by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund, Inc. Both editions are available at

Amazon.com and other leading online booksellers. The journal is supported by individual contributions, sales, and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The next submission period for new literary work and cover art opens on November 1. Please see the website for guidelines and subscriptions: www.DelmarvaReview.com.