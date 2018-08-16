Letter to the Editor: Welcome to American Socialism! by Grenville Whitman

by

As he runs for re-election, GOP Gov. Larry Hogan is labeling his Democratic opponent, Ben Jealous, a “socialist.” As a conservative Republican, it’s likely that Mr. Hogan believes that “socialist” is a pejorative term (much like his misleading “rain tax” label), but this just shows his failure to understand what socialism is.

Welcome to American socialism, Brother Hogan! Here’s an expanded version of a Facebook posting explaining that you’re a socialist if:

Your drinking water’s from a public system;

You value clean air;

Your home connects to a public wastewater plant;

You drive safely on a public highway, and your car is safe, too;

Your home is safe ‘cause it was inspected through and through;

Your municipality plows you out;

You get accurate weather reports;

You can sue someone in court;

Your children attend public school or use the public library;

You call the cops for assistance, and they show up;

Your children attend a public college or university;

You’re enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid;

You qualify for food stamps, rent assistance, WIN, and CHIP;

The feds test your medications to make them safe and effective;

Ditto the food you feed your family;

You decide which foods to buy based on info on container labels;

Your kid’s toys are safe;

You enjoy a park (municipal, county, state, or federal);

You rely on public transportation;

Your plane lands safely;

You have a safe trip by train or bus or taxi or subway;

You found your dog in a municipal shelter.

Grenville B. Whitman

Rock Hall