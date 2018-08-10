The Inaugural Eastern Shore Research Forum on September 10

by

Integrace Bayleigh Chase and the Integrace Institute have announced that the Easton life plan community will host the inaugural Eastern Shore Research Forum on Monday, September 10. Aging services, healthcare and research professionals are invited to learn about current research studies being done to examine how new technologies can be used to better deliver health care and other support to older adults.

The event’s keynote speaker will be Jody Holtzman, founder and senior managing partner at Longevity Venture Advisors, LLC. Named one of 2017’s “Top Influencers in Aging” by Next Avenue, Holtzman is the former Senior Vice President of Market Innovation at AARP and has worked for more than 10 years to create programs that spark innovation and entrepreneurship for Americans over the age of 50.

Research projects will also be presented by representatives from:

– University of Maryland, School of Medicine

– University of Maryland, School of Pharmacy

– New York University School of Medicine

– The Erickson School at UMBC

“This event gives us the opportunity to showcase how technology providers and researchers are working together to create solutions that can improve quality of life for older adults and those who care for them,” said Tabassum Majid, PhD, Executive Director, The Integrace Institute. “We hope our attendees will see how technology can help people access health care differently, which can be life changing, especially in rural communities such as Easton.”

Continuing education units (CEUs) will be available for social workers, long-term care administrators and activity professionals in attendance.

Registration for the inaugural Eastern Shore Research Forum is available for $65 and includes breakfast and lunch. Those who register before August 17, students, and groups of three or more are eligible to register for the discounted price of $55.

Registration is available online at integraceinstitute.org/eastern-shore-research-forum. Those seeking more information may contact Stephanie Carideo at the Integrace Institute at 410-552-3238.

About Integrace Bayleigh Chase

Located on a 35-acre campus in historic Easton, Bayleigh Chase is a not-for-profit life plan community that affords residents a lifestyle of flexibility and choice to live life on their own terms. Bayleigh Chase offers independent living options in its villas, cottages and apartment homes, as well as a continuum of supportive living services, including assisted living, neurocognitive support, outpatient and short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing and diagnostic and treatment support through the Samuel and Alexia Bratton Neurocognitive Clinic. For more information, please call 410-763-7167 or visit www.bayleighchase.org .

About the Integrace Institute

The Integrace Institute is the not-for-profit research and education arm of Integrace, whose mission is to transform neurocognitive living through person-centered research, education and partnerships. With over 20 years of expertise, the Integrace Institute serves Integrace’s communities by building an evidence-based platform for care practices and education. In addition, it partners with universities, technology and pharmaceutical companies, and other senior living organizations outside of Integrace to conduct community-based research studies, provide interactive learning experiences for professionals and caregivers, and consult with other organizations to build innovative models that support meaningful living. For more information, please visit www.integraceinstitute.org or call 410-970-2031 .