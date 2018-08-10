Spy Minute: A Primer on the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival with Al Sikes

by

A few weeks ago, the Spy sat down with Al Sikes for a freewheeling conversation about national politics. The former FCC Chair had a lot to say about the subject given his remarkable tenure in Washington, but it was also clear from that discussion that nothing makes Al more excited these days than talking about his passion for jazz.

For almost ten years now, Al Sikes has been the central force behind the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival and its ever-growing reputation as one of the Mid-Atlantic’s top performance series. Al’s recruitment of the legendary Monty Alexander to be its musical director has led to some of the very best musicians in the country making their way to Easton every year.

After we finished our interview with Al on world events, we took a few minutes to talk about what jazz lovers can expect when the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival returns to the Mid-Shore over Labor Day Weekend.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival and tickets please go here.