Kent County Partners with Figg’s Ordinary for MACo Conference

Kent County is proud to announce a partnership with Figg’s Ordinary for the Taste of Maryland event, Thursday August 16, 2018 from 4:30pm-6:30pm at the 2018 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference in Ocean City, Maryland. Each year the County partners with local businesses to showcase the talent in Kent County and Figg’s Ordinary is an excellent example of delicious local cuisine.

Figg’s Ordinary specializes in gluten-free baked goods. The entirely vegetarian menu changes on a weekly and seasonal basis to utilize locally grown foods and contains plenty of vegan options as well. It features delicacies such as parfait, quiche, spinach-ricotta tarts, avo toast, and Mediterranean salad. Figg’s takes pride in prioritizing health, working with the community, and follows sustainable business practices. Nearly all food scraps are composted, and the company is working towards operating as a zero-waste business. Patrons are also welcome to bring their own containers in the spirit of sustainability.

Ingrid Hansen, owner, and CEO was inspired to create the hotspot from her own life experiences, which she believes have prepared her to take on this role.The unique name has also caught the community’s attention; while “Figg” was the name of her beloved pet, “ordinaries” were colonial resting places for travelers and townspeople to share a meal together. Hansen was inspired by the rich history of Chestertown, which was founded in 1706.

Figg’s Ordinary received the 2017 ‘Best New Business of the Year’ award from the Kent County Chamber of Commerce and are partners with another local business, Cross Street Food & Garden, who offer their granola, power crackers, and turmeric cashews in the dry goods section.