The Community Emergency Response Team Training Starts Next Week

by

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program educates individuals about disaster preparedness and trains and organizes teams of volunteers that can support their communities during disasters. The CERT Program offers training in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, and disaster medical operations. With proper CERT training, you can help protect your family, neighbors, and co-workers if a disaster occurs. Queen Anne’s County’s Department of Emergency Services is offering free CERT courses. Here are the next dates for CERT classes:

Summer Session 2: 8/6, 8/8, 8/10, 8/13, 8/15, 8/17, 8/20, 8/22 Kent Island Fire Department, 1610 Main Street Chester MD 21619 {6-9pm each day} All dates must be attended to complete the training.

For more information, please watch this video