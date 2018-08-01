Join Adkins Arboretum for Trip to Delaware Botanic Gardens and Rehoboth

by

Boasting 37 acres along Pepper Creek, a tributary of Indian River Bay, Delaware Botanic Gardens is situated in the sandy, verdant, gently rolling coastal plain. On Wed., Aug. 22, join in a unique opportunity to preview the garden before its official opening when Adkins Arboretum hosts a bus trip to DBG and Rehoboth Beach.

In the morning, DBG Director of Horticulture Gregg Tepper and legendary horticulturist and garden writer Ruth Clausen will lead a tour of the garden site. Situated on a rare hill, DBG’s existing 12-acre hardwood forest slopes down to a wetland marsh and more than 1,000 feet of waterfront along a broad, navigable tidal creek. The two-acre Meadow Garden, designed by internationally known Dutch designer Piet Oudolf, is the jewel in DBG’s crown. When completely planted, this garden will comprise 65,000 herbaceous perennials and grasses.

Following the tour, the bus will travel to Rehoboth for lunch and a beach walk or shopping.

The trip fee of $75 for members and $95 for non-members includes transportation, driver gratuity and the tour at DBG. The bus leaves Aurora Park Drive in Easton at 8 a.m. and the Route 50/404 westbound park and ride at 8:20 a.m. It will depart Rehoboth at 4:30 pm. and return to Easton at 6 p.m.

Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature, conservation and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.