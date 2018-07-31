Election 2018: Getting out the Mid-Term Vote with Katherine Maynard

by

Perhaps one of the best indicators for a large voter turnout for the midterm election in November is not the polls that show how many intend to vote but the number of people and organizations now working to ensure that they do.

A case in point can be found in Kent County with the emergence of a local chapter of the national Your Vote Your Voice! organization; a nonpartisan group of citizens working to encourage residents in Kent County and Northern Queen Anne’s to register, become educated on issues and candidates, and become politically active.

The Spy recently sat down with one of the group’s local organizers, Katherine Maynard, to talk about Your Vote, Your Voice’s mission and its early success in having already had personal conversations with over 400 residents about making it to the voting booth or filling out an absentee ballot.

Ms. Maynard herself might also be an early indicator of the intense interest in the 2018 election. A tenured French professor at Washington College who has never been involved in a grassroots effort like this before, Katherine was motivated to become active after the 2016 election and the poor voter turnout that year.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. for more information about Your Voice Your Vote! please go here.