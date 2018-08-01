One Hundred Eleven Students in Grades 7-9 Discover Opportunity at Bowie State University

by

More than 110 students from Allegany (13), Caroline (41), Dorchester (9), Kent (14) and Wicomico (30) Counties participated in “A Gateway of Opportunity @ Bowie State University,” a hands-on learning event held by Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT) for Next Generation Scholars at on Friday, July 13, 2018. During the organization’s fourth Learning Experience, 7-9th grade students explored several programs of interest, including architecture, biosciences, construction, engineering, film and media. They also met with members of Bowie’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) as well as Athletic Director Clyde Doughty, Jr. and several Bowie State University coaches. Due to popular demand, the Next Generation Scholars ate lunch at one of the campus cafeterias and experienced true college life.

This learning experience was part of MBRT’s nearly $50,000 investment into its summer programming for Next Generation Scholars.

About Next Generation Scholars

Next Generation Scholars provides funding through the Howard P. Rawlings Maryland Guaranteed Access Grant, administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC), to enhance education and career awareness and college completion for high school students with a demonstrated financial need. The Guaranteed Access Grant provides an award that will help cover the cost of full-time study at a Maryland college or university for low-income families.

MBRT is one of several organizations that partner with leadership and school counselors at select schools throughout the state to provide grade-specific services to ensure that students eligible for Next Generation Scholars graduate ready for their next steps in college, career and life. MBRT is currently in the following schools: Washington Middle School and Fort Hill High School from Allegany; Colonel Richardson Middle School, Colonel Richardson High School, North Caroline High School and Lockerman Middle School from Caroline; Wicomico Middle School from Wicomico; Kent County Middle and High Schools from Kent; and Mace’s Lane Middle School and Cambridge-South Dorchester High from Dorchester. MBRT coordinators—like Carrie Pannone (Allegany), Morgan Cox (Caroline), Vickie Wilson (Dorchester), Aundra Anderson (Kent) and Adel Boyd (Wicomico)—help students and parents understand that college is an option for everyone while bridging the knowledge gap that exists for many families about college and their chosen career paths.

About Maryland Business Roundtable for Education

Founded in 1992, the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT) is a coalition of leading employers that have made a long-term commitment to support education reform and improve student achievement in Maryland. MBRT is the catalyst for business, government and education to drive high student achievement that ensures a competitive future workforce for a world-class economy. For more information, please visit http://www.mbrt.org/.