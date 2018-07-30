Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Gets Ready for New Season

by

The only professional symphony orchestra on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO), is celebrating a new season, offering concerts from Ocean City, MD to Wye Mills, MD and returning this year to Lewes, DE. A number of star performers will be featured throughout the year. Violinist Stefan Jackiw will be featured in September’s opening concerts in Wye Mills, Washington, DC, and Ocean City. He will be playing the timeless Beethoven “Violin Concerto,” followed by Dvorak’s lush “Symphony No. 7,” and complemented along with a piece by one of France’s foremost living composers Regis Campo, who will come to present his masterwork.

Highlights throughout the year include the November concerts in Easton, Ocean View and Ocean Pines, featuring Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante” with the duo Kurt Nikkanen, Concertmaster of New York City Ballet on violin, and Jonathan Carney, Concertmaster of the Baltimore Symphony on viola. The holiday concerts in Easton, Lewes and Ocean City will feature the Karpov sisters, combining Opera, Jazz and Pop in a special way. On New Year’s Eve in Easton, Mezzo-Soprano Jessica Renfro and a few other vocalists will ring in the new year in a highly energetic concert. Guest conductor Andrews Sill, will conduct Schubert’s moving “Symphony No. 4,” and the first performance by the MSO’s brand new Young Artist Competition winner in Easton, Ocean View and Ocean Pines in March. Finally, in April, the rising star Irish pianist Michael McHale will be featured by the MSO in Ravel’s “Piano Concerto in G major, and for the grand finale the MSO will be joined by an amazing lineup of vocalists, featuring the Southern Delaware Chorale Society and the Carter Legacy Singers in Beethoven’s most epic “Symphony No. 9”. Performances will be held in Wye Mills and Ocean City.

According to Maestro Julien Benichou, “This year’s season includes an amazing lineup of both musical selections and artists. Our 20th season was such a blast for all of us, and we are so excited to share and grow with our patrons as we enter our 21st season. Beginning and ending with Beethoven, this is a season for lovers of great masterworks, that will also feature star performers.”

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Worcester County Arts Council, Sussex County, Delaware and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

To watch a video of Maestro Julien Benichou talking about the upcoming season, please go here.

Season subscriptions and individual tickets for the 2018 – 2019 season of the MSO are available online at midatlanticsymphony.org or by telephone (888) 846-8600. For further information, visit midatlanticsymphony.org.