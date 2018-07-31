WC’s Academy of Lifelong Learning Starts September 4; Register Soon

by

On September 4, Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning will resume classes for the 26th time in its history. Founded in 1992 as a continuing education program for adult learners, WC-ALL enrolls about 400 members each semester and offers courses taught by community members which cover a broad range of topics. Participants can sign up for as many courses as they wish for one inclusive membership fee. There are no educational requirements for membership, and no papers or exams. WC-ALL promotes learning for the joy of it.

The curriculum committee, headed by Ed Minch, is pleased to announce a dynamic lineup of fall courses. The first 6 week session, running from Sept. 4 through Oct. 12, includes some familiar titles, such as “WC-ALL Premier Movies” with Nancy Hartman, “Astronomy: Enjoying the Light” with Dennis Herrmann, and another in a series of popular seminars led by Jane Hukill and Dick Hawkins entitled “Tube Talk: Big Ideas in Television.” Dick Swanson will again host 6 area business organizations to present an overview of their enterprise, mission, goals, activities, and impact on local life in “Kent County Enterprise Potpourri.” Several new topics are on tap as well, including David Turner’s “Horseplay: Chestertown’s Other Sport” with a history of local equestrian activities and visits to 4 area stables to learn about each one’s particular discipline. Washington College’s John Seidel and the Center for Environment and Society will present “WC’s River and Field Campus (Chino Farm)” with a look at the history, research, and future plans for the unique campus, including an on-site visit.

During the second session, running from Oct. 21 – Dec. 7, John Christie will offer 2 sections of the ever-popular Supreme Court class, reviewing a “momentous” term for a full bench of 9 judges for the first time after 2 terms. A new course called “The Exponential Power of Two: Kent County’s Artistic Duos” will be moderated by Jonathan Chace. At each session, a local couple will describe their artistic endeavors, creative process, and how their collaborative chemistry gives greater depth and meaning to their work. Richard Lohkamp will explore a provocative question in “What Does ‘Being a Man’ Mean in the 21st Century?”, and if you tend to shy away from poetry, “Poetry for People Who Think They Don’t Like Poetry” by Jeff Coomer and Jay Stearns may be the class for you. There will also be courses on water science, the Submarine Service, western art, digital photography, immigrant literature, basic Spanish, and much more.

To learn more about WC-ALL’s full list of fall course offerings, visit our table at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market on Aug. 4 and 11, and plan to attend Fall Showcase at 4 pm on Thursday, Aug. 16 in Hotchkiss Recital Hall, located in Gibson Center for the Arts on the Washington College Campus.

The course catalog and registration information are available at http://www.washcoll.edu/offices/wc-all/what-were-studying.php/ or call the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221. Registration for both fall sessions runs from Aug. 2 – 21. Please note that classes are filled as registrations are received.