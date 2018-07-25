Neighborhood Sun to Host Free Event at Eastern Shore Conservation Center

by

Affordable, clean, renewable energy is now available on the Eastern Shore. One way to go solar is via Neighborhood Sun. The Silver Spring, MD based company will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center on Thursday, July 26th from 5pm to 6pm. Food and drinks will be served as residents can learn about how community solar provides all the benefits of locally produced, affordable clean energy without any equipment to install or upfront fees.

Registration for this free event is located online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-solar-launch-party-eastern-shore-tickets-48181938475.

Local, environmental organizations such as Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) are partnering with Neighborhood Sun to provide residents with a means to go solar without installing anything on their roof or paying upfront fees. As a benefit to ESLC and other nonprofit partners, the groups will receive a $100 donation from Neighborhood Sun for each new customer that signs up through their specific URL link.

To sign up through ESLC’s link, please visit: https://neighborhoodsun.solar/eslc/

Note: Participation is currently limited to customers of Pepco Maryland, Potomac Edison First Energy, Baltimore Gas & Electric, and Delmarva Power & Light.

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit land conservation organization committed to preserving and sustaining the vibrant communities of the Eastern Shore and the lands and waters that connect them. More at www.eslc.org.