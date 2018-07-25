Harry Potter Birthday Party on July 28th

Come to the Garfield Center for the Arts on Saturday, July 28th at 7pm to celebrate Harry’s 38th Birthday! Author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series has sparked the imaginations of children and adults alike since the first book was published in 1997, and fans all over the world continue to mark the main character’s birthday each year. This all-ages event includes a giant golden snitch pinata and party games such as “pin the tail on Dudley”. Snacks and desserts are included in the ticket price, and there will be a cash bar.
Hosted by the Chestertown HP Festival, tickets are $10 and are available at the door, online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.
