Chester River Health Foundation Celebrates Donors at Philosopher’s Terrace Pavilion Event

UM Chester River Health Foundation celebrated the second anniversary of Shore Medical Pavilion at Chestertown by hosting a “thank you” reception for donors and Heritage Society members on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Foundation Board Chair Carl Gallegos, PhD welcomed the 65 guests, who were invited as a special thank you for their vital support over many years.

“Since the Foundation’s inception in 1993, each of you, and perhaps many of your family members before you, have played a significant role in the advancement of health care in Kent and northern Queen Anne’s Counties through your donations,” Gallegos said. “To date, the community has donated more than $21 million which directly supports the patients served at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.”

Ken Kozel, Shore Regional Health president & CEO and president, thanked the attendees for helping to make many medical advances possible and provided a special tribute to the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary.

“The Auxiliary was founded in 1934 and had a vital role in the creation of the hospital from day one,” he said. “Since 1990, which is as far back as the Foundation’s records go, the Auxiliary has raised and donated more than $1.7 million as well as volunteered hundreds of thousands of hours (more than 11,000 just last year), assisting our patients and the staff in the hospital, as well as operating the gift shop and the Nearly New thrift store. We are very grateful to each of you.”

Shown are Jane Presser, Dr. Timothy Shanahan, and Barrie Meima, vice chair, Chester River Health Foundation.

Timothy Shanahan, MD, medical director, UM Community Medical Group – Shore Region, introduced the doctors and nurse practitioners in attendance. “Shore Regional Health and Community Medical Group are committed to providing access to the highest quality of care for all of the residents of our five-county region,” Dr. Shanahan said. “And today, we would like you to have the opportunity to be among the first to meet many of the new doctors (and some not so new), who provide highly personalized care right here.”

Attendees were treated to tours of the three medical offices at the facility as well as a sumptuous buffet provided by two local businesses: Chester River Wine & Cheese and Crow Vineyards.