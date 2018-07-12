6th Annual Art in Bloom Supported Camp Scholarships

by

On Sunday, June 24, the RiverArts Galleries were filled with floral arrangements inspired by the artworks exhibited by RiverArts’ June exhibition, “Fine Arts and Contemporary Craft,” a multi-media juried show of paintings and 3D artwork.

Guests at the champagne reception viewed floral arrangements featuring everything from sunflowers to a giraffe sanctuary to a design incorporating part of a combine, while enjoying gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and a raffle featuring garden-themed gifts. Participating floral designers were Ronn Akins, Sydney Brookes, Zane Carter, Jessica Coner, Frank Creegan, Darla Downer, Galena Blooms, Inspired Creations artist Kelley Thayer, Latrina, and Carol Neimand. The People’s Choice award went to Jessica Coner, for her design, “Fit to Be Tied.”

The event raised $1000 in support of the RiverArts Summer Camp scholarship fund, enabling 6 children to participate in art camp. Sponsors included Figg’s Ordinary, The Finishing Touch, Kingstown Farm, Home and Garden, and The White Swan Tavern.

For more information on RiverArts Events, Summer Camp, Exhibits and Classes, visit www.chestertownriverarts.org, or call RiverArts at 410-778-6300. Gallery: 315 High Street, Suite 106. Open Tuesday-Friday, 11-5:30, First Friday open until 8pm, Saturday, 10-5:30, Sunday 11 am – 3 pm.