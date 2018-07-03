Looking at Chestertown from the West: The Sun Reports on Miserable Train Service

by

Editor’s note: This is a new Spy series that will be sharing historic news clippings on Chestertown from the perspective of the newspapers of Washington, D.C. Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York. While the Shore’s local newspapers have faithfully recorded Chestertown’s life and times since 1791, when this small town periodically finds itself being the subject of a major daily story, it’s always been greeted with extreme interest. For when those occasions occur, now or in the past, it gives the community a rare opportunity to see how the rest of the world may view it. And thanks to such powerful databases as newspapers.com, we can now able to share some of that coverage from the West of Chestertown.

The Spy was conversing with one of our agents on Queen Street this morning on the matter of public transportation, or the lack of it in Kent County. It’s one of the top four concerns raised by a recent United Way-sponsored report, and so it was interesting to discover this clipping from a Baltimore Sun article reporting on the dreadful train service Chestertown almost one hundred years ago.

The Baltimore Sun

November 25, 1910