[…] Lady Liberty by Jamie Kirkpatrick […]

An iconic symbol of America’s long and often uncomfortable struggle with immigration stands just over 151 feet tall in the middle of New York harbor. Designed by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi and constructed by Gustave Eiffel (the same monsieur who erected that eponymous tower in Paris), the Statue of Liberty has kept watch over us all since 1886—a welcoming beacon, an enduring landmark, a tireless guardian, a cherished ideal.

America’s most renowned monument represents Libertas, Roman goddess of liberty. In her right hand, she holds high a torch; in her left is a tablet inscribed with the date July 4, 1776. A broken chain lies at her feet. A gift to the American people from the people of France, the heroic statue sent two messages: it was both a grateful expression of America’s promise of hope and freedom as well as a subtle plea to the people of France to resist the demagoguery and repressive regime of Napoleon III.

Even back then, there was a good deal of partisan bickering about Lady Liberty’s cost. Grover Cleveland, then Governor of New York, vetoed a bill that would provide $50,000 for the project. The following year, Congress declined to pass a measure that would provide $100,000 to finish the job. It ultimately fell to Joseph Pulitzer, publisher of the New York World, to launch a private campaign to raise the funds ($150,000 at the time; $2.3 million in today’s dollars) needed to complete the project. Donations poured in, most of them under $1. A kindergarten class in Des Moines, Iowa contributed $1.35.

Emma Lazarus’ sonnet, The New Colossus, was added almost as an afterthought. The second stanza still resonates today with its indelible message of hope:

“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she

With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Well, that golden door seems sadly tarnished these days. A wall, not a torch, has become the new symbol of our struggle with the long story of American immigration. And what an ironic story it is! Unless your ancestors happened to trudge here over the bridge that covered the frozen Bering Straight in the Ice Age, you are as much an immigrant to this land as I am or, for that matter, as anyone in one of those “caravans” coming from Central America or anyone fleeing the chaos in the Middle East. And yet, there are those among us who would summarily slam shut the door of freedom to preserve some perceived modicum of security in an inherently insecure world. Whether motivated by ideology or just plain fear, these folks would relegate Lady Liberty and her message of hope to the dustbin of history. Sad.

Tomorrow is the fourth of July, a worthy celebration of America’s roots in the fertile soil of democracy, freedom, and pluralism. How demeaning that the fireworks exploding in air tomorrow night will reveal an uglier truth: that our great experiment is in danger of failing, that the torch of hope is flickering toward extinction, and that Lady Liberty is slowly but surely turning her back on the world.

