Gunston Students Excel in National Foreign Language Exams

Congratulations to students from The Gunston School who attained national recognition for excellent performance on the 2018 National Spanish and Latin Examinations earning a total of 7 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals along with 20 honorable mentions.
Latin Exams:
Gold medalist at level 1: Helen Boone
Silver medalist at level 3: James Pratt
Silver medalist at level 2: Sam Umidi
Silver medalist at level 1: Sean Riley
Honorable mention at level 2: Zack Anderson, Isabella Santoboni
Honorable mention at level 1: Hannah Worth
Spanish Exams:
Gold medalists at level 5: Henry Parkhurst
Gold medalists at level 2: Avy Aubin, Andrew Amygdalos, Haroui Song
Gold medalist at level 1: Ryan Evans, Charles Shifrin
Silver medalists at level 3: Lila Ingersoll
Silver medalists at level 2: Payton Lord, Lydia Periconi
Silver medalists at level 1: Cedar Foster, Grace Holmes, Orion McCluskey, Henry Shifrin
Bronze medalists at level 3: Michelle Pagan, Marisa Pisapia, Caroline Roser
Bronze medalists at level 2: Shiloh Clark, Annabelle Gillespie, Ellie Merton, Campbell Parkhurst
Bronze medalists at level 1: Mark Bourdin, Will Gibson, Lynsey Hildebrand, Cameryn Kelly, Lillian Ward, Owen White
Honorable mention at level 3: Heidi Barcus, Hopewell Murphy, Paige Murphy, Elena Sherman
Honorable mention at level 2: Rick Archambault, Eileen Ashley, Rose Fan, Griffin Hecht, Claire Johnson, Sydney Nittle, Joey Smith
Honorable mention at level 1: Hannah Beckman, Emerson Borghardt, Stephen Brown, Kayla Flood, Glynis Gardner, Reagan Gessford, Leah Hellwege, Nicholas Kellogg, Colin Ward
Students were taught by Spanish teachers, Juan Angarita and Avis Wheatley, and Latin teacher, Erin Ferguson.
The National Language Examinations are administered each year across the country in grades 6 through 12, and are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese and the American Classical League and the National Junior Classical League.
