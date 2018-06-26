Spy House of the Week: City Chic and Historic Charm

This charming house in the Historic Riverfront district might have begun its life as a ship Captain’s home. I like to think that the Captain would concur it combines the best of both worlds- 19th century historic architecture with a 2001 renovation that opened up the interior without sacrificing any of the period detail. There was a full front porch for watching the river activity and the front door opened to reveal an open plan living, dining and kitchen area. A corner fireplace was the focal point of the living room and a bay window wall defined the dining area with views of the rear landscape and garden.
This cook loved the galley kitchen with its off-white craftsman-style cabinets and period hardware, mix of glass-fronted with closed upper cabinets, and the arched soffit over the professional range. A table for two with bar height chairs separated the kitchen from the dining area. A French door led directly from the kitchen to the sunroom which was my favorite room with its cozy upholstered furnishings, another table for two and a larger table at the corner for informal dining. I was envious of the in-progress puzzle on the table top-I love puzzles but my two cats like chasing the puzzle pieces more! French doors led from this space to a wrap-around deck with views of the rear yard with mature trees for shade and privacy.
The master bedroom was spacious with room for a sitting area defined by a wall of built-in millwork. I could easily imagine propping up against the padded headboard and reading until I fell asleep. The deep mocha walls, crisp white trim and neutral bed linens created a restful retreat. Both bathrooms were quite stylish-the gray-toned tile wainscot in the master bath covered the wall to the sills of the high windows which was a great backdrop for the white European-depth lavatory cabinet with storage units on both sides. The second bath had a subway-tile wainscot in white with several accent rows of black that echoed the black underbelly of the claw-foot tub. The period pedestal sink was next to a linen cabinet for ample storage. There was a second bedroom on the second floor and a spiral stair led to a cozy attic bedroom.
For more information about this property, please contact Jennifer Mobley at Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company, 410-778-0330 (o), 443-350-5917 (c), or jmobley@cbchesapeake.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.
Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.
Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.
