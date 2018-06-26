Spy House of the Week: City Chic and Historic Charm

by

This charming house in the Historic Riverfront district might have begun its life as a ship Captain’s home. I like to think that the Captain would concur it combines the best of both worlds- 19th century historic architecture with a 2001 renovation that opened up the interior without sacrificing any of the period detail. There was a full front porch for watching the river activity and the front door opened to reveal an open plan living, dining and kitchen area. A corner fireplace was the focal point of the living room and a bay window wall defined the dining area with views of the rear landscape and garden.

This cook loved the galley kitchen with its off-white craftsman-style cabinets and period hardware, mix of glass-fronted with closed upper cabinets, and the arched soffit over the professional range. A table for two with bar height chairs separated the kitchen from the dining area. A French door led directly from the kitchen to the sunroom which was my favorite room with its cozy upholstered furnishings, another table for two and a larger table at the corner for informal dining. I was envious of the in-progress puzzle on the table top-I love puzzles but my two cats like chasing the puzzle pieces more! French doors led from this space to a wrap-around deck with views of the rear yard with mature trees for shade and privacy.

The master bedroom was spacious with room for a sitting area defined by a wall of built-in millwork. I could easily imagine propping up against the padded headboard and reading until I fell asleep. The deep mocha walls, crisp white trim and neutral bed linens created a restful retreat. Both bathrooms were quite stylish-the gray-toned tile wainscot in the master bath covered the wall to the sills of the high windows which was a great backdrop for the white European-depth lavatory cabinet with storage units on both sides. The second bath had a subway-tile wainscot in white with several accent rows of black that echoed the black underbelly of the claw-foot tub. The period pedestal sink was next to a linen cabinet for ample storage. There was a second bedroom on the second floor and a spiral stair led to a cozy attic bedroom.

For more information about this property, please contact Jennifer Mobley at Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company, 410-778-0330 (o), 443-350-5917 (c), or jmobley@cbchesapeake.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.