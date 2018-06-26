Chester River Health Foundation Golf Tournament Raises Funds for UM SMC

by

After nearly three weeks of rain, the sun appeared for the UM Chester River Health Foundation’s 24th annual golf tournament, which was sponsored by the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary. By the time the last putt was dropped, golfers and donors had contributed more than $97,000, before expenses, toward the purchase of two sets of laparoscopic and arthroscopic equipment for the Surgical Services Department at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

One hundred twelve men and women teed off, shotgun-style, in a “Step-Aside, Best-Ball” tournament, on Friday, June 1, at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club outside of Chestertown.

“In the next year, our hospital will replace two sets of laparoscopic (abdominal and other procedures) and arthroscopic (joint procedures) surgical equipment,” said Foundation Chair, Carl Gallegos. “The Foundation has committed to raising $200,000 to completely fund its purchase and this tournament was our premiere fundraiser toward our goal. We are extraordinarily appreciative of the community-wide support of this event.”

Thirty two volunteers, mostly current and former hospital employees and Auxiliary members, spent the day on the course, offering golfers refreshments and spur-of-the-moment fundraising chances to increase the odds of winning prizes. “We could not host this event without our small army of volunteers and the Foundation Board is enormously grateful for their help.” Gallegos said.

At the after-tournament awards reception, which was sponsored by Leslie and Andy Price, prizes donated by local community businesses were awarded for 17 events on the course, including 11 Closest-to-the-Pins; Longest Drive Not In the Fairway; and Most Accurate Drive.

Three foursomes took home Low Net prizes: Blyth Reynolds, Mary Anne Shea and Rich and Paddy Tobey (mixed team with a score of 46.25); Sandy Bjork, Carol Droge, Marti Hawkins and Jane Huikill (women’s team with a score of 59.25); and Andrew Gillespie, Patrick Gillespie,

Fankie Smith and Rich Walls (men’s team with a score of 42.5). The Low Gross award went to the Chesapeake Bank & Trust team of Peter Heller, Jr., Rob Thompson, Justin Varga and Alden Yetman with a score of 57.

No one made a Hole in One on any of the four par 3 holes to win $10,000 cash or Superbowl 2019 tickets, and the $1,000 prize for Closest-to-the-Pin within 12” went unclaimed. Andrew Gillespie missed winning the Putting Contest by just a few feet, leaving the $10,000 prize for next year contestants to claim—on Friday, May 31, 2019!

We hope you’ll mark your calendars now for the Silver Anniversary of this event at which co-founder, Dan Saunders, will be honored!

