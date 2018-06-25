Letter to the Editor: We must have Zero Tolerance of Separating Children from Parents

by

Ok, folks, it’s time to get serious. Imagine, if you will, that you are a young couple putting your child to bed and you tell them how much you love them. Now imagine that those are the last words you will say to that child.

Forty-one years ago my son went in for corrective surgery to his poor little-broken heart at the Children’s Hospital in Washington DC. His last words to me were, “Daddy when I come home can we go camping?” and, of course, I answered we sure would. Sadly, my 4-year-old son never survived that operation, and we never got to go camping. It was the last time I heard his little voice. God decided to take him into his arms early in his young life.

Now imagine that you turn on the news on your TV or computer or you open up your newspaper and read about a rogue administration has just separated 2,300 children from their parents and secretly scattered these children throughout the country. You are outraged that a nation would do such a thing only to find out that that country is the United States of America.

Impossible you say. Well, it gets worse. You also learn that some of the children (most likely the babies and toddlers) may never be returned to their mothers. These mothers will never be able to tell their child that they “love” them, because that a Nation of Immigrants ailed to keep necessary records on the families and their children, so they have no idea how to reunite them. Who would devise such an unbelievable action?

It turns out that it was conceived of by the leader of the “free world” using his powers as President and by executive order. His chief prosecutor, his Attorney General, gladly supported this order by declaring a “zero tolerance” policy. So these families and their children have now been devastated, and it’s likely that they may never recover from this traumatic experience because the families “possibly” committed a misdemeanor of illegally crossing into this “land of the free.” I say “possibly” because these people were never given due process before they were torn apart.

As time goes by it becomes increasingly difficult to remember the things I did with my son. I forgot the sound of his voice years ago. I realized after much pain that I would not hear him laugh or for that matter cry so that I could comfort him. I can take some comfort in realizing that having him in my life briefly was wonderful, but that only helps me to cope with his loss.

Tonight when you put your children to bed tell them you love them. Think for a moment what it might be like if those are the last words you say to them. If you are a senior citizen (like me) and your children are grown, pull out some of the old photos of them as babies, toddlers or young children and think what it might be like if they were no longer part of your life.

To the members of Congress, regardless of your politics, those who promulgated and carried out this immoral and despicable act must be held accountable. We must do this if our democracy is to survive.

Richard P. Crane, Sr

Worton