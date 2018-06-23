Elliot Named Executive Director for Chestertown Hospital

by

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel has announced that Kathy Elliott, RN, MSN, REA- BC, Director of Nursing at Shore Medical Center in Chestertown, has been named as Executive Director of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Elliott, a lifelong resident of Kent County, holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University and earned her RN from Wor-Wic Community College. She began her career at the hospital in Chestertown in 1988 and has a broad background in clinical and management services, having served in medical-surgical, critical care, surgery and post-surgery care as well as outpatient services. She was named Director of Nursing at Chestertown in 2017.

“Kathy’s experience, both clinically and operationally, make her a tremendous asset to our organization and Chestertown,” comments Ken Kozel, president and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health. “Her commitment to the patient experience and representing the needs of the community will serve residents of Kent County and Shore Regional Health well in this position.”

Elliott reports directly to Kozel in this role and serves on the senior executive team, while maintaining her role as a nurse executive for Shore Regional Health.