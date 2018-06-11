Election 2018: 1st District LWV Democratic Candidates Forum Highlights

by

While the League of Women Voters forum on Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake College for Republicans running in the 1st District primary race turned out to be a bust with only one candidate (Rep. Andy Harris) out of three showing up, which meant, according to League rules, the program was canceled, the Democrats seemed to make up for it by having all five of their primary candidates show up for their own LWV forum a few hours later.

Candidates Jesse Colvin, Allison Galbraith, Erik Lane, Michael Pullen, and Steve Worton all made their case for winning the Democratic nomination on June 26 to take on Representative Harris in the general election in November.

The Spy was there to capture their opening statements and responses to audience questions.

This video is approximately fifty-six minutes in length