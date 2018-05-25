Compass Regional Hospice’s Calendar of Events, June through August

by

June…

Estate Treasures Spectacular Sunday Sale —Sunday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Estate Treasures, 17 Kent Towne Market, Chester. Take an additional 10 percent off already low prices. There also will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and small gift drawings. Estate Treasures, an upscale resale shop, is an affiliate of Compass Regional Hospice. Proceeds will benefit the capital campaign of Compass Regional Hospice. For more information, call 410-643-7360.

Volunteer Training for Camp New Dawn—Wednesday, June 20, 6 to 9 p.m., at The Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. Camp New Dawn is a four-day, three-night grief retreat summer camp for children, teens and families, and is a program of Compass Regional Hospice. Camp New Dawn would not be possible without the support of Compass Regional Hospice’s specially trained volunteers. More than 100 volunteers help to make sure the camp is fun and full of friendship and learning. For more information, contact Courtney Williams at 443-262-4112 orcwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.

Camp New Dawn Fundraiser —Thursday, June 28, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Fisherman’s Crab Deck, 3032 Kent Narrow Way S., Grasonville. The event will feature a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will benefit Camp New Dawn, a four-day, three-night grief retreat summer camp for children, teens and families, which is a program of Compass Regional Hospice. For more information, contact Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

July…

Volunteer Training for Camp New Dawn—Tuesday, July 10, 6 to 9 p.m., at The Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. Camp New Dawn is a four-day, three-night grief retreat summer camp for children, teens and families, and is a program of Compass Regional Hospice. Camp New Dawn would not be possible without the support of Compass Regional Hospice’s specially trained volunteers. More than 100 volunteers help to make sure the camp is fun and full of friendship and learning. For more information, contact Courtney Williams at 443-262-4112 or cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.

Volunteer Training for Camp New Dawn—Monday, July 30, 6 to 9 p.m., at The Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. Camp New Dawn is a four-day, three-night grief retreat summer camp for children, teens and families, and is a program of Compass Regional Hospice. Camp New Dawn would not be possible without the support of Compass Regional Hospice’s specially trained volunteers. More than 100 volunteers help to make sure the camp is fun and full of friendship and learning. For more information, contact Courtney Williams at 443-262-4112 or cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.

August…

Camp New Dawn— Saturday, Aug. 18, through Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Camp Pecometh, 136 Bookers Wharf Road, Centreville. A four-day, three-night grief retreat summer camp for children, teens and families, through Compass Regional Hospice. For more information or to register, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org. For more information about volunteering, contact Courtney Williams at 443-262-4112 or cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.

Ongoing…

Bereaved Parent Grief Support Group— First Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a child. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

HALOS-Healing After a Loved One’s Suicide Grief Support Group—Second Wednesday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org, or Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Drug Overdose Grief Support Group—Third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from drug overdose. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compssregionalhospice.org, or Linda Turner at 443-262-4120 or lturner@compassregionalhospice.org.

All Losses Grief Support Group— Fourth Tuesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Caroline County Public Library, Federalsburg branch, 123 Morris Ave., Federalsburg. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. Please bring a lunch. For more information, contact Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.