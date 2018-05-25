UU Church – Benjamin Van Dyne on “What We Do Together” on May 27

by

On Sunday, May 27 at 10 a.m., Benjamin Van Dyne will give a sermon entitled “What We Do Together” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr.,Chestertown.

Benjamin, a recent graduate of Union Theological Seminary, explains: “Religious liberals prize individual self-determination, and often tell their own story as Us in terms of moving toward freedom and away from constraints. But what is the price of our freedom to choose?”

Religious Exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

All are welcome — call 410-778-3440 for more information.