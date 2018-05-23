Clydesdales to Visit Chestertown Tea Party Festival

by

The 42nd annual Chestertown Tea Party Festival is going to be extra special. Thanks to the efforts of Kelly Distributors, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be present. They will make their first appearance at the Friday evening Street Party at the foot of High Street. On Saturday, May 26, the Clydesdales will be the guest of honor in the Colonial Parade. After the parade, the stately horses will be available for a meet and greet in Wilmer Park.

The Clydesdales won’t be the only horses present at the Festival. This year, the 1st Regiment of Light Dragoons (Cavalry) will join other military units who are encamped in the Colonial Village on the lawn of Kent County’s historic Court House. There, guest can also visit with Ben Franklin, practice their sword skills with the Swordmasters, learn how to make chocolate from colonial grocers Dobyns and Martin, see a black smith at work or step into the 19th century with the Friends of the War of 1812.At noon, the Light Dragoons will move to Wilmer Park to hold a sabering and lancing demonstration.

Visitors who enjoy arts and crafts won’t be disappointed either. Thirty seven new artisans will join the more than 100 crafters who set up their booths along High Street and Cross Street. In addition, there will be walking tours of the historic district, children’s activities, local foods, a wine village near the Chester River and a wide array of musical entertainers. The famous Tea Party re-enactment starts at 2pm.

The festival concludes Sunday afternoon in Wilmer Park with local wine and craft beer tastings,more entertainment, crafts and food. The popular Raft Race is the main event at 2:00pm; teams compete to keep their home-made raft afloat for as long as possible in hopes of winning the coveted Tea Cup.

For more information about the Chestertown Tea Party Festival including a schedule of events, please go to website: www.chestertownteaparty.org. If you are thinking of staying over for the weekend go to www.kentcounty.com.