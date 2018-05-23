CBEC Graduates Legacy Institute For The Environment

by

The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center recently graduated 18 participants in its premier Legacy Institute for the Environment (LIFE) Program. LIFE is an adult Chesapeake Bay Education/Stewardship Program.

The mission of the LIFE program is to build social capital for the environment by providing lifelong learning opportunities and meaningful stewardship roles for adults. Participants build knowledge, skill and relationships through educators and scientists from an array of environmental agencies and organizations.

LIFE graduates are expected to use their new knowledge as CBEC volunteers for a year and to serve other non-profit organizations dedicated to a healthy watershed.

This year the class heard speakers from the Kate Livie from the Sultana Education Foundation, the MD Department of Natural Resources, Sweet Briar College, Washington College, Shore Rivers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the University of Maryland, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Maryland League of Conservation Voters, Master Gardeners, and MD Department of Commerce representing the Agriculture sector. They spoke on issues such as bay restoration, land management, and animal and plant conservation.

The graduates, who will be honored at CBEC’s Annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet in November 2018, include Tami Weber, Corey Bryce, Susan Buckingham, Robert Ware, Linda Hubbard, Linda Broderick, Beth Stewart, Jackie Weaver, Sara Shelley, Janice Stringer, Jean Cozzolino, Karen Paradiso, Karyln Frendya, Katherine Bishop, Katherine Schinasi, Margaret Young, Mary Ann Veris, Patty Dowd.

CBEC Volunteer and Adult Education Coordinator Courtney Leigh said, “The LIFE program offers a unique opportunity for citizens to learn current and relevant information about the health of the Chesapeake Bay through engaging educational sessions and field experiences guided by experts from governmental and non-governmental organizations.”

More than 195 stewards have graduated from the program since its inception in 2004.

The 9-session program takes place at CBEC in March and April. For information on the 2019 program, email Courtney Leigh at cleigh@bayrestoration.org or consult CBEC’s web site at www.bayrestoration.org.