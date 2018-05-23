Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet at The Mainstay June 2

by

The Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet returns to The Mainstay! $17 online advance and $20 phone reservations/door.

The press has declared them “electrifying,” “pure fun,” “old school moving to new cool,” and “vocalese at its best.” For more than two decades, UVJQ (Ginny Carr, Robert McBride, Holly Shockey, Andre Enceneat) backed by their jazz rhythm section (Alan Blackman, piano; Max Murray, bass; Frank Russo, drums) have built a loyal audience across five continents with their stylized arrangements of head-turning original songs and harmonically rich renditions of American Songbook classics. With their tight harmonies, engaging presentation and vocal sass, Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet has put their creative signature on the group vocal style that mixes great fun with great art. They have been highly celebrated for extending the vocal jazz repertoire beyond standards and made their own songbook of originals the spotlight of their ear-popping arrangements.The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

