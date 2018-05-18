June History Happy Hour

by

Please join the Historical Society of Kent County on Friday, June 1 as we present, As Precious as Gold: A History of Tea Caddies from The Bramble Collection, a talk by Mark Bramble. The title refers to the fact that tea was literally more precious than gold in the 18th century. The tea caddy collection was built over two generations and includes more than 400 examples, spanning the period from 1700 to the present. Marnie Bramble, of Chestertown, started the collection more than half a century ago, and enjoined her youngest son, Mark, in her hobby. As an author and theatre director Mark travelled the world putting on productions of his shows, which has provided unique opportunities for collecting, which is the subject of his book, A Tea Caddy Collection, recently published by Schiffer Publishing. With slides and anecdotes, he will take us through the history of tea and tea caddies from 1700 to the present.

The tea caddies are currently on exhibit at the Historic Odessa Foundation’s 18th century houses in Odessa, Delaware.

The exhibition continues through the end of August and features over 200 examples from The Bramble Collection.

History Happy Hour

Bordley History Center

301 High Street

Friday, June 1, 4 PM