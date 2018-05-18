Unitarians Examine Change through Growth

by

On Sunday, May 20 at 10 a.m., Rev. Sue Browning will give a sermon entitled “The ‘Why’ of Going Deeper” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Often Rev. Sue says, “My hope is by doing this (or that) we can go deeper.” What does she mean by this? How has UUCR’s first year with Rev. Sue helped the congregation ‘go deeper’? Join us at this service with Rev. Sue as we explore the ways we’re individually and collectively inspired to stretch, grow and change.

Religious Exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

All are welcome — call 410-778-3440 for more information.