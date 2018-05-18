UM CMG – Cardiology Announces Addition of Morton Kalus, MD, FACC

by

University of Maryland Community Medical Group (UM CMG), is proud to announce the addition of Morton Kalus, MD, FACC, aboard-certified cardiologist with more than 25 years of experience, who will be bringing his expertise and services to patients in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

Dr. Kalus is seeing patients at two locations on the Eastern Shore: 126 Philosophers Terrace in Chestertown and 125 Shoreway Drive in Queenstown. Patients may make an appointment with Dr. Kalus at either location by calling 410-822-5571.

A native of Baltimore, Dr. Kalus graduated from Princeton University Magna cum laude in Biology and then completed his medical degree at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He went on to pursue his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan Medical Center. He then spent two years pursuing a Pharmacology fellowship at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.He returned to the University of Michigan Medical Center to successfully complete Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine fellowships. He is certified in Cardiovascular Disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine; and in Nuclear Cardiology by the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology.

UM CMG is a University of Maryland Medical System-owned network of more than 300 primary care physicians, specialists and advanced practice clinicians. As part of UM CMG, Dr. Kalus is affiliated with UM Shore Regional Health.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Kalus join our team at the University of Maryland Community Medical Group in our cardiology practice,” comments Michele Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for UM CMG. “Dr. Kalus brings with him more than 25 years of experience in academic and clinical appointments that will greatly benefit our cardiology patients on the Eastern Shore.”

UM CMG consists of community-based provider practices affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, UM Charles Regional Medical Center, University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus and UM Shore Regional Health. A list of UM CMG providers is available at https://www.umms.org/find-a-doctor.

