Academy Art Museum Announces June Events

EXHIBITIONS

AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition

Through July 8, 2018

During the Museum’s anniversary year, this exhibition shares with the public many of the treasures from its Permanent Collection. Anke Van Wagenberg, Chief Curator, has selected artworks from among the over 1500 works in the Permanent Collection for two sequential exhibitions. The Diamond Exhibition will showcase a representative range of works including prints from Goya to Picasso, Rembrandt and Whistler, and selections of its holdings in other media including painting, photography and sculpture.

Elizabeth Casqueiro: Entrances and Exits

Through July 8, 2018

This exhibition is an exploration of masked identity in its many forms and purposes. Casqueiro is interested in how from an early age we acquire and shed identities as seamlessly as an accomplished stage actor or a fictional superhero. Through the melding of opacity and translucency, structure and fluidity, and figuration and abstraction, she alludes to identity’s perpetual dance between order and chaos, exposure and concealment, and connection and disruption. This is her a first solo museum exhibition in the United States.

New Photography: National Juried Exhibition

Through July 8, 2018

The exhibition aims to highlight the current state of photography across a broad spectrum in this juried show. Artists submitted all types of photographic works including digital, analog, alternative processes, etc. The show’s juror, Sarah Stolfa, Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center (PPAC), is a working fine-art photographer and educator and teaches at the University of Pennsylvania. The awards for the exhibition include a Best in Show of $1,000, a Second Prize of $500, and a Third Prize of $250.

The Academy Art Museum's exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star-Democrat. Free Docent Tours are every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for all exhibitions.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Juneteenth: The Year of Frederick Douglass

June 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2018 is “The Year of Frederick Douglass!” The Academy Art Museum proudly joins over 35 local organizations in celebrating the life of Talbot County’s most famous native son. This year marks the 200th birthday of the social reformer, abolitionist, writer and statesman. The Museum will again partner with the Frederick Douglass Honor Society with its Annual Juneteenth Celebration. Juneteenth, one of the most important African American holidays in the country, marks the abolition of slavery. The celebration will commemorate Emancipation Day, celebrate the significant contributions of African Americans in our country, and reflect on the common values that we share as a community. This free family event will include music, food, entertainment, art-related activities, and MORE! This year’s celebration will also join with the Talbot County Free Library’s Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Waterfowl Building (Armory) in Easton. For information, visit academyartmuseum.org/juneteenth or contact Damika Baker, Director of Development at (410) 822-2787 or dbaker@academyartmuseum.org.

Open MIC

Second Monday Each Month – June 11

7 to 9 p.m.

The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

Special sale on frames and mats from Ben Franklin

Saturday, June 9, 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.

The Museum’s instructors, artists and students are cleaning out their studios for this one-day sale. No work over $300. Framed and unframed drawings, paintings in oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, ceramics, pottery, art prints and large quantity of art books! Food and music will be available. Contact Katie Cassidy at wkmcgarry@verizon.net for additional information.

60th Anniversary Community Art Project

Help the Academy Art Museum celebrate its 60th Anniversary! Calling all students, teachers, professional artists, amateurs, families, friends, and everyone in between: Between July 1 and August 31, pick up a free card stock triangle at the Museum’s front desk. Draw on it, paint on it, write on it, make holes in it, glue things to it: your imagination is the limit. Return your completed triangle by September 30 and watch as we re-create the Museum’s logo on our front wall—triangle by triangle— to form a giant community mosaic. The bigger the better!

ADULT CLASSES

Summer Mosaic Workshops for Adults and Teens

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

2-Day Workshops: All are on Wednesdays and Thursdays

June 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and June 14, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $75 Members per each 2-day workshop), $90 Non- members, plus $5 materials fee paid to instructor

Painting Water and Atmosphere with Pastels

Instructor: Nick Serratore

2-Day Workshop: June 19 and 20, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $125 Members, $150 Non-members

Mudheads–Painting the Essence of People Outdoors

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

1–Day Workshop: June 23 Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $48 Members, $58 Non-members

Monoprint Collage

Instructor: Rosemary Cooley

3–Day Workshop, June 22–24 Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $185 Members, $222 Non-members, plus $25 materials fee paid to the instructor at first class

Fundamentals of Drawing

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

3–Day Workshop: June 20 –June 22, 10.am.–1 p.m.

Cost: $110 Members, $132 Non-members, plus $15 materials fee paid to the instructor at first class

CHILDRENS’ CLASSES

Mini Masters Academy

Mini Masters is an art-based, early enrichment program for two to four-year old children. Flexible enrollment days are offered from September through May, Monday through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12:00, with optional extended day until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email jhendricks@academyartmuseum.org for information and availability.

SUMMER CAMPS

The Power of Paint

Ages 8 –13

Instructor: Susan Horsey

June 18–21, 10 a.m.–12 noon

Cost: $105 Members; $115 Non-members

Animal Art Adventures (Including a visit from the Salisbury Zoo!)

Ages 7–13

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Monday–Friday, June 25–29, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon

Cost: $175 Members; $185 Non-members

Clay

Ages 8–13

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Monday–Friday, June 25–29, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-members

Introduction to Design Principles

Grades 4–7

Instructor: Gabby Lambeth

Monday–Friday, June 25–29, 10 a.m.–12 noon

Cost: $115 Members; $125 Non-members

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during the holidays, or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments people can make for themselves or their child.

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Whether you are interested in singing with a choir, becoming a soloist, getting a lead in the high school musical or community theatre production, joining a barbershop quartet, or preparing your audition for a conservatory, good singing requires a skill set that is developed over time.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.