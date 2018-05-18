“Pippin” Coming to Church Hill Theatre

by

With a magical story and glorious music, audiences are entranced as Pippin searches for the meaning of life. This multiple Tony Award winner, set in the Age of Chivalry, has been winning hearts since its Broadway debut in 1973. The Church Hill Theatre revival, directed by Sylvia Maloney, will run for nine performances from June 8-24. CHT’s summer musicals are always the highlight of the theatrical season and Pippin will appeal to audiences of all ages.

Ms. Maloney is proud to announce her cast for Pippin. Mackenzie Campbell will portray the Leading Player, the head of a mysterious performance troupe that recounts Prince Pippin’s quest. Mark Wiening, who has starred in many CHT musicals, will play Pippin. Bob Chauncy takes the role of Charlemagne, Pippin’s father; Becca Van Aken plays Pippin’s love interest, Catherine; and Debra Ebersole will be his grandmother, Berthe. These three experienced actors will be familiar to CHT regulars. Relative newcomers will portray other family members: Bryce Sullivan will play Pippin’s half-brother Lewis, Lori Armstrong will play his stepmother Fastrada, and Cullen Williams will play Catherine’s son Theo.

The ensemble, portraying the performance troupe and other characters, consists of Delaney McCreary, Grace McCreary, Maya McGrory, Ellie Merton, Katie Staley, Erin Tomassoni, Quenton Bergenholtz, Max Brennan, John Crook, Elliott Morotti, and James Turner. Ray Remesch is the Musical Director and Cavin Moore is the Choreographer.

Pippin’s music and lyrics were written by Stephen Schwartz, with a book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fossse, who directed the original Broadway production, also contributed to the libretto. Pippin’s enduring popularity is a result of its superb combination of carefree abandon, serious reflection, ruthless candor, and a tender love story.

Pippin opens on Friday, June 8, and will run through Sunday, June 24, with Friday and Saturday performances at 8 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for member, and $10 for students. Reservations (strongly advised well in advance) can be made by calling the box office at 410-556-6003 or online at www.churchhilltheatre.org