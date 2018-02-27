Shore Regional Health Announces Management Change at Medical Center Chestertown

by

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel has announced that Kathy Elliott, RN, MSN, REA- BC, Director of Nursing at Shore Medical Center in Chestertown, has been appointed to serve as Interim Executive Director of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, following the resignation of Scott Burleson, effective Monday, February 26.

Elliott, a lifelong resident of Kent County, holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University and earned her RN from Wor-Wic Community College. She began her career at the hospital in Chestertown in 1988 and has a broad background in clinical and management services, having served in medical-surgical, critical care, surgery and post-surgery care as well as outpatient services. She was named Director of Nursing at Chestertown in 2017.

Elliott reports directly to Kozel in this role and serves on the senior executive team, while maintaining her role as the nursing leader at Chestertown and the regional director of professional nursing practice and Magnet.

“I look forward to working with Kathy for the success of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown,” Kozel says. “Please join me in welcoming Kathy to the executive team at UM Shore Regional Health. We wish Scott Burleson well in his future endeavors.”