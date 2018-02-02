Mid-Shore Commerce: Looking Forward with Shore Bancshares Chair Frank Mason

by

Last month, the Spy spent some quality time with Chris Spurry, the outgoing chairman of the board of Shore Bancshares, Inc., to talk about his extraordinary tenure during a time of significant financial upheaval on the Eastern Shore as the full impact of the Great Recession was dramatically felt throughout the Delmarva.

It was a story of corporate nimbleness and perseverance as Chris and his colleagues navigated through very troubled waters over several years to finally find themselves, and their grateful customers, once again on fiduciary terra firma as signs of a real recovery started to be seen by late 2015.

At the conclusion of that interview, Chris noted that while he will remain on the board, he would be succeeded in the chair position by fellow board member and Mid-Shore native, Frank Mason, to steer the publicly traded corporation into a new era.

The Spy thought it would complete the story of Shore Bancshares to catch up with Frank as well to talk about this new, exciting, and radically different world in finance.

An Easton native who has taken a unique journey himself, Frank Mason has been part of one of the Mid-Shore’s most specialized manufacturers in the region for his entire career. Now president of Jasco Inc. based in Talbot County, which produces spectroscopy and chromatography analytical instruments, Frank also has strong family ties with Shore Bancshares where his great-grandfather had also served on the board of Talbot Bank, the precursor to Shore United Bank.

In his interview with the Spy, Frank talks about Shore Bancshares future and what he sees as an extraordinary new era for financial services in the 21st century.

This video is approximately four minutes in length.