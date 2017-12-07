Beekeeping 101 Classes Set

by

Starting in January 2018, Michael Embrey will be offering beginning beekeeping classes in both Chestertown and Easton. Beekeeping 101 consists of a total of 7 classes. The first five classes will be held every other week until the end of April. The last two classes, focusing on winterizing your hives and keeping your bees healthy, will take place in September. Attendants will learn about the lives of bees, how to take care of hives, pest and diseases, swarm management, honey extraction and much more. Mr. Embrey is a retired apiculturalist with the University of Maryland Extension and has been teaching beekeeping classes for decades.The recommended textbook Is, “The Beekeeper’s Handbook, Fourth Edition” by Diana Sammataro. Registration fee for the entire series is $125.

Classes in Chestertown will start on Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m in the Sophie Kerr Room, Miller Library at Washington College. To register for this class, please contact Mike Wham, .MLWham@gmail.com or 302-354-3150.

Classes in Easton will start on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Talbot County Extension Office, Marvel Court (off of Glebe Road). To register for this class, please contact Mike Embrey, mecharjew@yahoo.com, 410-924-0028.

In addition to the classes, anyone interested in bees or beekeeping is invited to attend the monthly lectures and meetings of the following Beekeepers Associations:

Upper Eastern Shore Beekeepers Association, 2 nd Wednesday of the month in the yellow building at the Kent County Public Library in Chestertown.

Wednesday of the month in the yellow building at the Kent County Public Library in Chestertown. Lower Eastern Shore Beekeepers Association, 2 nd Wednesday of the month at the Wicomico Extension Office on Nanticoke Road in Salisbury.

Wednesday of the month at the Wicomico Extension Office on Nanticoke Road in Salisbury. Wye River Beekeepers Association, 3rd Wednesday of the month at the Adult Education Center at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.

More information is available online or on Facebook Upper Eastern Shore Beekeeping Association