Casino Night Raises $12,000 for Health Foundation

UM Chester River Health Foundation’s “Shoot for the Stars” Casino Night fundraiser, held November 18 at the Garfield Center for the Arts, netted $12,000 in proceeds to benefit the patients served by University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

“It was a very enjoyable and successful evening made possible by the support of many volunteers and the generous donations of our friends in the community,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director of the Foundation.

Music was provided by Phil Dutton and the Alligators, who entertained guests with a variety of lively music from or about Louisiana and New Orleans. A host of celebrity “croupiers” — including hospital staff, community business leaders, and government officials — kept the action going at the tables so that guests had the opportunity to win prizes as well as keep themselves entertained.

At the close of the evening, guests cashed in their chips. Ken Noble was the high roller for the evening, earning 403,000 in chips, and was awarded a 55” Samsung UHD TV. Other prize winners included the following: Mel Rapelyea, MD, won $500 in the 50/50 raffle; Dan and Donna Saunders won the long weekend in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington; Charles Lerner won the $100 Chesapeake Inn gift certificate; and Christopher Parry, MD won the 20-bottle Divine Wine Basket.

Stu Seitz, director of UM Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Chestertown and master of ceremonies for “Shoot for the Stars,” said the event is an important fundraiser for the Foundation, as well as for people in the community who appreciate the hospital’s reputation for quality care. “We are really grateful for the time, effort and dollars that so many people contributed to this fun and worthwhile occasion,” said Seitz. “The proceeds will help us fund priority needs that enhance our hospital and the care it provides for our patients.”