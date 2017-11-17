Christ Church of Easton Host Annapolis Chamber Ensemble and Two Pianists

by

The Christ Church Concert Series in Easton continues its 2017-18 season Sunday, Nov. 19 4 p.m. featuring the Annapolis Chamber Players. The ensemble includes some of the finest musicians in the Baltimore-Washington area. Known for their eclectic programs ranging from the 18th through the 21st centuries, the ensemble specializes in mixed chamber music for winds, strings, and piano, a flexible instrumentation that offers a variety of musical colors and styles.

While all six of the ensemble’s members have gathered an impressive cache of honors and distinctions, its two pianists, each a world-class talent, will perform on Sunday’s concert. Woobin Park made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2010 to critical acclaim. The New York Concert Review raved, “Park gave a brilliant performance, handling the virtuosity with beautiful sense of style…” She has appeared throughout the United States and South Korea in solo and chamber recitals as well as solo performances with orchestra. Park has performed in venues including Carnegie Hall and Steinway Hall in New York, Strathmore Hall in Washington, and Elizabeth Horowitz Performing Arts Center in Maryland. Her live performances have been nationally broadcast. Woobin has earned prizes in several competitions including the Los Angeles Liszt International Piano Competition, where she was also awarded “Best Performance of the Required Work.” On Sunday, Park will perform Carl Frühling’s Trio for Clarinet, Violoncello and Piano, Op. 40 with clarinetist and ensemble director, Phyllis Richardson and cellist Dorotea Racz. In addition to her performing career and masterclasses throughout the country, Park serves on the piano faculty at Washington College.

American-Bulgarian pianist Stefan Petrov, whose arresting interpretations and broad musical versatility have captivated audiences across Europe, North America and the Caribbean, will perform Johannes Brahms’ Trio in E-flat Major for Piano, Violin and French, Op. 40 along with violinist Kristen Bakkegard and hornist, Heidi Brown. Petrov has appeared in Steinway Hall (New York, NY), Steinway Series at the Smithsonian Museum, the Bulgarian National Palace of Culture and others. He partners frequently with Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled in recitals across the U.S., while also serving as head of the collaborative piano department at the prestigious Heifetz International Music

Sunday’s concert is partially funded by a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. A freewill offering will be received to support this and upcoming concerts. Christ Church is located at 111 S. Harrison Street in downtown Easton. For information call 410-822-2677 or click here.