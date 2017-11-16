Shore Regional Health Recognizes Nurse Practitioners

by

National Nurse Practitioner Week celebrates more than 50 years of practice by nurse practitioners (NPs). NPs are expert clinicians with advanced education and clinical experience who provide primary, acute and specialty health care using a high-quality, cost-effective, patient-centered approach. They must have a master’s degree in order to practice, and many have doctoral degrees, such as a Doctorate in Nursing Practice.They are licensed in all 50 states to order, perform and interpret diagnostic tests as well as diagnosis and treat acute and chronic conditions.

According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, this distinguished group of healthcare professionals number approximately 234,000. Research has shown that patients whose primary care providers are NPs have fewer emergency room visits and shorter hospital stays, resulting in lower out-of-pocket cost.

At present, 22 NPs practice within University of Maryland Community Medical Group serving Shore Regional Health. They provide care in many specialties, including breast health, behavioral health, diabetes and endocrinology, family medicine, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology/pulmonology, pain management, palliative care, pediatrics, women’s health and wound care.

“We take a holistic and collaborative approach to patient care that involves listening to our patients and their families, then creating an individualized medical treatment plan to optimize healing, wellness and function while considering the unique needs of each patient,” says Lisa Jeffers of UM CMG Wound Care.

